Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $204,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth $230,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.