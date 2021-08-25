PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Stock Price Down 2.4%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) was down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 23,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 78,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ID. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of PARTS iD by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 741,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 89,776 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

