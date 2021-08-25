Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 713 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 337.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

