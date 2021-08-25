Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 230,100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period.

PXH opened at $22.63 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.