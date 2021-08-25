Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 235 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 30.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 265,192 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 759,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,346,000 after purchasing an additional 115,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 585,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.