Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $262.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 208.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.10.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

