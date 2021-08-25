Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $257.53

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.53 and last traded at $256.81, with a volume of 685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $252.19.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 208.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $662,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 47.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 4.5% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

