PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,975 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.7% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $200,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,509. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $10,710,450 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

