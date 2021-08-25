PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) dropped 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 10,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 231,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBFX. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Logistics during the first quarter worth $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PBF Logistics by 280.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

