Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

PSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

PSO stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pearson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pearson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

