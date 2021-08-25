Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $113.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 183.40 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at $19,234,826.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 773,459 shares of company stock worth $90,685,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,584,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 365,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.