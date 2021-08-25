Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGRY. Societe Generale downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

PEGRY stock opened at $34.64 on Monday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

