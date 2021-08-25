Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $72.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

