Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

