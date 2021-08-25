Peregrine Capital Management LLC Invests $9.51 Million in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 279,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 951,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 139,226 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Telos by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 569,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telos alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In related news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 728,707 shares of company stock worth $22,279,067. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

TLS stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 784.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.