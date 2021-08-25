Peter S. Garcia Sells 60,000 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter S. Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00.

Shares of ALXO opened at $74.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.74. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

