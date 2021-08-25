Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $24.77 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Phantasma has a market cap of $24.77 million and $487,515.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,449.24 or 0.99786706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040111 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00068953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010027 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009518 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

