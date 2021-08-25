Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Down 3.3%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 1,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $973.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

