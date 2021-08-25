Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to post $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $16.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $94.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.89 billion to $95.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $92.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.64 billion to $93.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

NYSE PSX traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The stock had a trading volume of 83,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,074. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.