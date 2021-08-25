Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,335.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $180,335.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00053673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.21 or 0.00779717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00101124 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

