Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.84. 10,078,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,684. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05.

PDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. decreased their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

