Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

