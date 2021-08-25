Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

