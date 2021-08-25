Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of PAA opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

