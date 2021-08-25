PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Head-To-Head Contrast

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PLBY Group and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A 3.07% 1.30% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLBY Group and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 103.81%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Aiadvertising.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLBY Group and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.79 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aiadvertising.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Aiadvertising on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

