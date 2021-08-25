Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 158,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 42.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after acquiring an additional 145,947 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. 890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

