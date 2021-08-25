PolkaCover Reaches Market Cap of $4.89 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $426,976.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00129211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00157226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.17 or 0.99795321 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.82 or 0.01021403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.77 or 0.06581977 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,936 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.