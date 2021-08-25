Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) CEO Clive Meanwell Acquires 16,400 Shares

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) CEO Clive Meanwell acquired 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $160,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PHICU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Population Health Investment by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

