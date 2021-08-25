Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 327,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,607. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,620 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

