Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,390 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $628,501 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $804,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.