Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $24,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Potbelly alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $24,525.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50.

PBPB stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. 23,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,013. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Potbelly Co. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.34.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.