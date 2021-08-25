Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells $6,695,524.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72.

Shares of PRAX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 115,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

