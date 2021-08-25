Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$54.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering set a C$42.31 price target on Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.42.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD opened at C$40.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.56 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.