Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

PINC stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. Premier has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

