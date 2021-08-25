Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,235 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,969.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

ESRT stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -170.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

