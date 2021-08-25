Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 60.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 82.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,426,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 642,559 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,604,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $125,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth $140,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $755.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

