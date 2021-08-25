Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO David Faupel Buys 2,300 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CMO David Faupel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $12,696.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

