Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Up 6.5%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s share price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 5,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 546,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. William Blair began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.