Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGNY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,936,065.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock valued at $86,906,760. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 346.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.