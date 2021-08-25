ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.97

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.97 and last traded at $138.90, with a volume of 263944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $22,972,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,582,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 78,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

