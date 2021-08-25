Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $7,419.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00129127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00157281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,708.01 or 1.00097855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.30 or 0.01032255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.82 or 0.06581983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

