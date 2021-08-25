Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $59.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

