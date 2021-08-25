Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.23 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.