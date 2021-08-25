Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada Decreased by Analyst (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$42.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.61%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.