Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

