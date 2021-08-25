Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

AMED stock opened at $182.32 on Monday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $175.00 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.28.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $6,433,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

