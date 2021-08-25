Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $24.66 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $367.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $355.60. The company has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $204.76 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

