Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $184.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.70.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock worth $2,343,118. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

