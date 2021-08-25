Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

QLYS stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,875. Qualys has a 1 year low of $86.65 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,577 in the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

