Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.32

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $102.32 and last traded at $102.14, with a volume of 18515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

